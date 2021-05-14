Mumbai: Actor Priyanka Chopra and her musician husband Nick Jonas make for one of the most loved celebrity couples. The duo enjoys a terrific fan following and they keep setting relationship goals on social media. While it’s hard to imagine the two away from each other now, what if Priyanka was married to someone else and not Nick? Also Read - Priyanka Chopra Jonas Wears 'Goddess Kaali' Jacket in New Picture With Nick Jonas - Yay or Nay?

The fans are crushing over an old interview of the actor in which she reveals how her family wanted her to get married to actor Mohit Raina. He rose to fame after his performance in the role of Lord Shiva in the popular TV show Devon Ke Dev Mahadev. The former Miss World revealed that her family was in love with Mohit's performance and how gentle he seemed in the real-life and therefore, they were looking at him as a prospective groom for Priyanka. She said her family saw Mohit as a "well-behaved, honest, young man who is also an exceptionally good actor".

Later, when Mohit was informed about Priyanka's statement, he was totally taken aback and felt humbled. The actor mentioned that he respected Priyanka too much and while she was a global star, he was still a TV actor. Mohit said he would meet PC in another lifetime as the man of her dreams.

Interestingly, Mohit has earlier dated Mouni Roy who also played the role of Devi Sati in the same show. The two were believed to have been in a steady relationship during the show. However, things couldn’t shape well when Mouni turned to the movies later.

Well, we love Priyanka and we love her even more with Nick!