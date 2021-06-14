Mumbai: Ankita Lokhande has shared several of her pictures and videos since Monday morning remembering actor Sushant Singh Rajput on his first death anniversary. Also Read - CBI Releases Official Statement on Sushant Singh Rajput Death Case, Read on

After sharing an emotional video collage, Ankita has now shared a throwback video from Diwali 2011. In the video, Ankita and Sushant can be seen twinning in black and tapping their feet on the song Mai Naraye Mastana. Sharing the video, Ankita wrote, "Left with these memories only. U will always be loved and cherished Diwali 2011 (sic)," and dropped a heart emoji. Several fans, friends and followers took to the comment section of Ankita's post remembering Sushant. Even Rashami Desai dropped a couple of heart emojis.

Ankita also organised a special puja at her home on Sushant Singh Rajput’s first death anniversary. She took to Instagram stories and shared a video of the same. In the video, it can be seen that the actress has held some holy havan at her home. She also posted a video collage remembering Sushant and wrote, ”This was our journey !!!!

Phir milenge chalte chalte.”

Ankita and Sushant worked together for Pavitra Rishta and dated each other even years after Sushant left the show. The two were in a relationship for six years until they broke up in 2016. Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14, 2o2o. His sudden death had left everyone – fans, family and friends shocked.