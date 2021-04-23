Mumbai: TV actor Sumona Chakravarti, who is seen in The Kapil Sharma Show, is currently in Andaman and Nicobar Islands. She has taken some time off from work to relax at the beautiful white sand beaches of Andamans. Sumona Chakravarti’s Instagram feed is full of her stunning pictures from the vacation. However, there are 2-3 pictures of her with a mystery man which broke the internet. Also Read - Ayub Khan Down to 'Last Pennies Now', Says he Will Ask For Financial Help if Lockdown Goes on

The mystery man is named Mohit Midha, and he calls himself Sumona Chakravarti’s friend. He has shared pictures with Sumona from Andamans. The actor met Sumona at Havelock Island by chance and it turned out to be a pleasant surprise. Mohit is a travel and wildlife buff and while looking at his Instagram, one can say that how he close to nature. He had shared a selfie with Sumona and wrote: “What an awesome pleasant surprise to meet THIS close friend here!! 🤗”. Also Read - Madhuri Dixit Recreates Dil To Pagal Hai's Dholna With Punit Pathak On Dance Deewane 3- Watch Viral Video



Mohit Midha calls Sumona ‘Sumo’ and clicked one of her best pics. “The promised better pictures Sumo 😄 #andamans #chilling #hammocklife #wildlywisewanderer”, Midha wrote.

After their pictures were circulated all over the internet, netizens speculated that Sumona is dating Mohit.

On the work front, Sumona Chakravarti rose to fame with shows like Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Comedy Nights With Kapil and The Kapil Sharma Show. Sumona is associated with Kapil Sharma for nearly eight years now.