Actor Hina Khan recently called out the famous Indian fashion designer for looking down upon celebrities who work for television. The actor spoke to Pinkvilla and minced no words in saying that when she walked the red carpet at Cannes International Film Festival last year, no Bollywood designer let her carry his/her designs. Hina said there’s a ‘classist’ perception in the industry where the TV celebs are not respected as much as Bollywood celebs are and that’s the reason that they have to work really hard to prove their place in the industry. The popular star added that even when they have surpassed all the levels of popularity, TV stars are never given equal treatment by these designers. Also Read - Sona Mohapatra on Masakali 2.0: Makers Should Take Legal Action Against Music Label; Have a Spine Like Aamir Khan

The actor, who wore to fame after appearing in TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, debuted at Cannes last year and walked the red carpet with elan while representing her first film at the festival. Hina’s revelation and confidence while talking about this discrimination in the industry were lauded by many including singer Neha Bhasin. She shared Hina’s video on Twitter and mentioned how the actor spoke about the reality that no one dared to speak about in the past. Neha added that not just the TV celebs, these designers refuse to style even the singers. Also Read - Hina Khan Embraces Her Spiritual Side Amid COVID-19, Asks Fans 'Dua Mein Yaad Rakhna'

While supporting Hina, Neha wrote in the tweet: “Dearest @eyehinakhan you said it and I am happy that the world will get to hear n see the vain, sad, classist reality of designers and stylists in our country. Btw they say we don’t style singers too. To add to this Stylists have becm quite snobbish too..” (sic). She went on to add, “The bourgeois bulldhit of stylists is based on being able to muscle power runway looks for Bollywood actresses @eyehinakhan and without your will or permission the class system has been shoved down our throats.” (sic) Also Read - Hina Khan Sketches Map of India Under Lockdown While Spending Quarantine Time at Home - Check Viral Photos

Ab saare hi end designers, unko pehne waale, unko pehnaane waale, unki fake pictures kheechne waale sab ghar baithein hain. Unfortunstely this virus has come as a leveller to remind mankind wake up and stop being jerks.. Be kind, we are all one. — Neha Bhasin ( Folktales Live ) (@nehabhasin4u) April 26, 2020

Amen to that 💝 whenever i meet you, and hopefully by then the world will be freed of covid i I want to give you a tight hug 🤗🤗🤗.. https://t.co/oVJdl5j40n — Neha Bhasin ( Folktales Live ) (@nehabhasin4u) April 27, 2020

Hina, too, agreed once again and replied by saying how she hopes her words can bring some change for the future generation in the industry. She said, “I guess the tides will turn and we shall see the upheaval of fate and fortune together Neha. If we have come this far, maybe what’s ahead will change how our successors are treated. Only true class can beat classism isn’t it!?” (sic)

In the west, when television stars walk the red carpet for Emmys, they are surrounded by these leading international fashion designers who make a cue to request the actors to wear their designs at the award show. Not to forget Priyanka Chopra became a big name in the West after she featured in a TV show titled Quantico. She travelled the world and became a household name in the US and went on to appear at all the major award functions in the following years. In India though, no matter how big or popular an actor is if he/she belongs to TV, the discrimination exists. In fact, actor Sushant Singh Rajput talked about the same in the initial days of his career in the movie industry and questioned the actors from the small screen being labelled as ‘TV actors’ in the first place and why can’t they just be simply addressed as ‘actors.’

