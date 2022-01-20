Mumbai: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame Shailesh Lodha is facing criticism and backlash on social media for appearing on The Kapil Sharma Show. The actor will be gracing the upcoming episode of the comedy show along with several other poets including Mumtaz Naseem, Sanjay Jhala and Popular Meeruthi. However, soon after the promo of the episode was released, netizens were left shocked and baffled. Several people took to Twitter calling Shailesh Lodha a hypocrite. However, do you know why?Also Read - Krushna Abhishek Wants to End Feud With Govinda, Says 'Chote Miyan Mere Liye Bade Miyan hi Hai'

What are netizens saying?

Several people took to the comment section of the promo and called Shailesh a hypocrite. While one of the social media user wrote, “Shailesh Lodha bohut burayi kiya tha kapil ki show, aaaj usi show me agaya (Shailesh Lodha, you criticised The Kapil Sharma Show, but you are on this show today)”, another person commented, “Shailesh lodha kese agaya is show par yeh toh bohut burai karta tha iss show ki paisa ache ache ko badal deta hai (How is Shailesh Lodha on this show! He criticised the show but look how money changes everything).” Also Read - Tirthanand Rao, Nana Patekar's Lookalike And Kapil Sharma's Colleague Attempts Suicide: 'Yes, I Consumed Poison'

Why is Shailesh being called ‘dogula’?

Shailesh Lodha had once criticised Kapil’s famous comedy show calling it ‘sharamnaak’. “Main kuch karyakram dekhta hun toh mujhe sharam aati hai. Ek aisi dadi jo har vyakti ko choomna chahti hai, ek aisi bua jo shaadi ke liye betaab hai, ek pati jo apni patni ko prataadit karta hai. Main uss karyakram mein kaam karta hu jismein ek beta haar baat pe apne baap ke paon chuta hai (I feel ashamed to watch some shows where the grandmother wants to kiss everyone, a bua is shown to be desperate to get married and the wife is harrassed by the husband. Instead, I work in a show where the son touches his father’s feet for everything),” the actor had said.

Meanwhile, Shailesh Lodha has been a part of the famous sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah since the beginning. He plays the role of Taarak Mehta, who is Jethalal’s ‘fire-brigade’ and a very close friend.