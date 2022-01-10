Anupamaa latest update: The makers of the popular TV show, Anupamaa, are now exploring yet another important social issue in the show – domestic abuse. As seen in the latest storyline, Anuj Kapadia reveals how his younger sister, Malvika, has had to struggle through domestic violence and that has left a huge scar on her life emotionally. However, the inclusion of Vanraj Shah in this whole track about marital abuse has left the audience dismayed. The fans have taken to Twitter to express how it’s unfair on the writers’ part to ‘white wash’ Vanraj for all the harassment he did with Anupama in the past including having an extramarital affair and the emotional trauma that he had given her.Also Read - Anupamaa: Rupali Ganguly-Alpana Buch Give Garba Twist To Rashmika Mandanna's Saami Saami, Aneri Vajani Calls Them 'Cutest'
In the latest episode of the show, when Vanraj goes on to check on Anuj and Anupama at the former's house, he sees Malvika breaking down and three just trying to keep a strong face helping her to get over the dreadful past. Vanraj then offers his help to them and says he would support Anuj in fixing things from Malvika's past. Now, the viewers never really liked the idea of Vanraj trying to be this fair and helpful person who has suddenly started thinking about others, especially Anupama, whom he never respected let alone understood or helped. Check out how the Anupamaa fans are now reacting to Vanraj's character being shown as this extremely helpful and understanding person in the show:
Many fans have argued how even though the makers’ attempt at taking up marital rape and domestic abuse as the relevant issues in the show is worth appreciation, writing off everything that Vanraj had done in the past is not the right step. Vanraj has always been a male-chauvinist and a self-centred man who never thought once before insulting his ex-wife right from the way she looked, she dressed to the decisions she took for the happiness of his family even when it meant sacrificing her own wishes and happiness.
What do you think of the makers ‘whitewashing’ Vanraj in the current track? Watch this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaaa!