The makers of the popular TV show, Anupamaa, are now exploring yet another important social issue in the show – domestic abuse. As seen in the latest storyline, Anuj Kapadia reveals how his younger sister, Malvika, has had to struggle through domestic violence and that has left a huge scar on her life emotionally. However, the inclusion of Vanraj Shah in this whole track about marital abuse has left the audience dismayed. The fans have taken to Twitter to express how it's unfair on the writers' part to 'white wash' Vanraj for all the harassment he did with Anupama in the past including having an extramarital affair and the emotional trauma that he had given her.

In the latest episode of the show, when Vanraj goes on to check on Anuj and Anupama at the former's house, he sees Malvika breaking down and three just trying to keep a strong face helping her to get over the dreadful past. Vanraj then offers his help to them and says he would support Anuj in fixing things from Malvika's past. Now, the viewers never really liked the idea of Vanraj trying to be this fair and helpful person who has suddenly started thinking about others, especially Anupama, whom he never respected let alone understood or helped. Check out how the Anupamaa fans are now reacting to Vanraj's character being shown as this extremely helpful and understanding person in the show:

Since Vanraj is offering his “kind help” to #AnujKapadia, I feel Anuj should know about this incident to understand how Vanraj is the “MOST APPROPRIATE” to help in this situation ~ Maybe Anuj should beat the sh$t out of him to set an example in front of Mukku #Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/jeyUi4MYmy — Anuradha Gupta (@AajKiRadha) January 8, 2022

Anupamaa Big Twist: Is Malvika a Domestic Violence Survivor? Makers to Explore New Social Issue

He mentally tortured Anu, traumatized her,gave her panic attacks but look at his guts jo Anuj ko bol raha hai ki “I’m there for you”…..@ketswalawalkar#Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/Ebno1B2qDK — ^_^ (@woahh_11) January 8, 2022

To whoever decided for #Anupamaa to have a heart-to-heart convo with Vanraj about violence against women:~ I don’t have any words left for you. I only have a gif. Kindly accept! pic.twitter.com/4XAchUPcPy — Anuradha Gupta (@AajKiRadha) January 10, 2022

Joke Of The Decade : Ones An Abuser Giving Gyaan About Abused Bas Yahi Dekhna Baki Reh Gaya Tha @ketswalawalkar@TheRupali#Anupamaa #Maan pic.twitter.com/KrGQq0FDRj — Rubina My Love (@RubinaMyLove4) January 10, 2022

Saying dt something like ds nvr happened wit u Emotional abuse is stil v much domestic violence Sorry bt no sorry,today’s episode wud hv made more sense if V wasn’t der

Don’t want V to lecture tomorrow on hw to handle abusers!!#MaAn #AnujKapadia pic.twitter.com/Eu8wMM84Yu — Dr.Pallavi Tari (@pallavitari) January 10, 2022

EXCUSE ME BUT WHY WAS VANRAJ AT THE KAPADIAS WHEN MALVIKA WAS VULNERABLE??@ketswalawalkar, really? are y’all for real? #Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/qoXOBS6QvF — ⚛️ | ✂️ (@itv_fever) January 10, 2022

A man who served wife each nd every moment for past 25 yrs with insults,mental torture ema with another one who always used to describe her physical attire in filthy words,this man is going 2 help anuj and mukku.joke of the #Anupamaa show

#Anupamaa — Joo (@njyothi81) January 10, 2022

who the f*** gave vanraj the right to barge into someone’s room without permission ? and anuj and anupama the right to let him stay and share whatever happened ?? anupama’s situation was unavoidable .. IT IS HER STORY, SHE DECIDES WHO LISTENS TO IT, WHAT THE FUCK?#Anupamaa — . (@_ayushi_saran) January 10, 2022

#Anupamaa & Ravanraj having heart-to-heart conversation about marital abuse I‍♀️ And what is this Ravan saying jabtak mard khud ko nhi badlenge…LOL if you think you are changed why didn’t you say sorry to Anupamaa for whatever you said that day when she left house Writers pic.twitter.com/XLNte96X7Q — รµ૮ɦเ (@suchi_bckup) January 10, 2022

From the victim’s mouth, herself.@ketswalawalkar @StarPlus have you forgotten what you have written in the past? Your hero, V also tried to raise his hands on Anu. Please see the video below . How in the right mind did you think it was okay to whitewash an abuser #Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/CG9j4Rgmcu — (@_Bawwse) January 10, 2022

One side V blaming Anu for his EMA and the same abuser is offering help to Anuj Kapadia

On the other side Anuj wants to be like Anu❤️❤️#Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/EtnAuHZcrV — trupti deshpande (@truptideshpan11) January 9, 2022

trigger warning ⚠️ the highest rated show on itv is talking about abuse, mental health and consent, 2022 is here tv shows are a powerful medium as they run in indian households six days a week i hope this sparks the much needed conversations at home and online#Anupamaa pic.twitter.com/N0PM1oJiJ7 — ⚛️ | ✂️ (@itv_fever) January 7, 2022

“Mere Sath Yesa Kuch Nehi Hua”

Then wt’s all this

“Mental Abuses is equally effective as physical one & U r abused literally for 25yrs of mrg+after mrg Character assassination”

Really makers shouldn’t verbalout this one from #Anupamaa mouth@ketakiwalawalkar#RupaliGanguly pic.twitter.com/4eoijCJy5J — Nida….Creations (@ManitianF) January 10, 2022

Exactly makers need to know that we can’t accept Vanraj being shown as a saint now. He has no moral rights to talk on matters related to domestic abuse and mental harassment #Anupamaa https://t.co/ZOr6dm9nD4 — Shalini (@iamshalu9) January 9, 2022

#Anupamaa @ketswalawalkar @TheRupali Totally disappointed with today’s epi

What message to society, only physical abuse is painful, mental torture and character assassination that V has done to Anu is it OK & forgivable

Thb, I don’t like V touching or calling her “Anu” — Preeti Patwari (@preeti_patwari) January 10, 2022

Many fans have argued how even though the makers’ attempt at taking up marital rape and domestic abuse as the relevant issues in the show is worth appreciation, writing off everything that Vanraj had done in the past is not the right step. Vanraj has always been a male-chauvinist and a self-centred man who never thought once before insulting his ex-wife right from the way she looked, she dressed to the decisions she took for the happiness of his family even when it meant sacrificing her own wishes and happiness.

What do you think of the makers ‘whitewashing’ Vanraj in the current track? Watch this space for all the latest updates on Anupamaaa!