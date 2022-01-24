Mumbai: If there is one eviction in the history of Bigg Boss that has created a massive war, it is obviously that of Umar Riaz. The surgeon’s elimination from the show left everyone – from fans to celebrities, disappointed. The decision of evicting Umar because of his ‘aggressiveness’ left angry. While some of the fans called it biased and unfair, others claimed that he was being targeted right from the beginning. On social media, fans have also been asking Umar not to attend the grand finale of the show.Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra Demands THIS From Tejasswi Prakash’s Parents After They Say ‘Rishta Pakka’

In an exclusive interview with India.com, Umar was asked if he will be willing to attend Bigg Boss 15 finale after everything that happened. To this, he said that he does not have a problem with it, however, he has to go back his home in Jammu and therefore he is not sure if the dates might clash. Also Read - A Shattered Umar Riaz Even Refused to Speak to Asim After Eviction, Here's What Happened - Exclusive

“Aisa koi mereko problem nahi hai finale attend karne mein. Problem yeh hai ke (As such I do not have any problem in attending the finale, the only problem is that) I have to go back home also, voh dates waghera decide kareinge (Dates have not been decided so far). Toh let’s see kab hota hai. Abhi toh kuch dates ka pata nahi chala hai (Let’s see when will I go home, for now, no dates are finalised),” Umar told India.com. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Eliminated During Weekend Ka Vaar? Here's What Reports Claim

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 15 finale will be held on January 29 and 30. For the first time, more than five contestants will be entering the Bigg Boss finale. Rakhi Sawant, Karan Kundrra, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Tejasswi Prakash, Shamita Shetty and Rashami Desai are in the finale week. Fans are not voting hard and doing all they can to make their favourite contestant win the show.

