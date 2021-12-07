Urfi Javed photos: Actor and model Urfi Javed has dropped a set of new pictures on the internet and her fans are absolutely thrilled to see her flaunting a new look in the photos. Urfi, who was seen in Bigg Boss OTT, flaunts her toned midriff in the pictures by covering herself with a long piece of cloth tied around her neck. In a very unusual fashion, that she’s popular for flaunting, Urfi teamed up a sheer corset with that long piece of dupatta-like clothing that covers her body.Also Read - Urfi Javed Sizzles in Lavender Plunging Neckline With Red Bold Lips, Netizens Troll ‘Itni Gori Kaise Ho?’

Urfi Javed is known to start where fashion ends for the rest of us. Sometimes, she goes totally outrageous, and sometimes, she opts for absolutely risky looks that no one else can don with such confidence. The actor, not just wear those looks, but also walks on the streets of Mumbai in those extremely risky pieces of outfits. This time, it was a simple photoshoot in yet another super hot and super risky look. Check out these photos: Also Read - Isko Shant Karo, Fans Say As Urfi Javed Wraps Herself in Silver Foil

Urfi leaves the internet divided whenever she shares her pictures in a new avatar. While some are always in awe of her confidence and how she challenges the usual sense of fashion, some call her sense of style an absolute disgrace. Either way, only she can do what she does and that requires a lot of courage! As soon as Urfi shares a post, the comment section gets filled with interesting remarks right from her choice of clothing to how she goes truly daring. This time, when Urfi posted the pictures of her orange/ red look, the Instagram users didn’t take long in asking her if that’s a rope that she has tied in her neck to make it look like a design. Another user commented to say that she is the female Ranveer Singh referring to the Bollywood actor’s ultra ‘cool’ sense of style.

While she looks all pretty in her photoshoots, a section of the internet users calls her fashion choices bizarre and weird. What do you think of Urfi’s latest pictures?