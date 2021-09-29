Mumbai: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the longest-running and extremely popular shows on Indian television. Over the years, Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi have become everyone’s favorite. However, fans were left heartbroken after it was earlier confirmed that Kartik and Sirat aka Mohsin and Shivangi will be leaving the show soon. If reports are to be believed, Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi will be shooting for their last episode of the show on October 8. Yes, this will be the last time that the duo will shoot together for Rajan Shahi’s show.Also Read - Anupamaa: Asha Bhosle Shares Her 'Strong Views' On Rupali Ganguly Starrer Show, Calls It 'Need Of Hour'

As per a report in Bollywood Life, Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi will shoot for their last Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai episode on October 8. The report also mentioned that ahead of the last day of the duo’s shoot, security has been stepped up outside the sets of the show to ensure no leak out of pictures or videos. Not just this, but even the entry of outsiders on the sets has been restricted. These steps have been taken by the makers of the show as they do not want to break the story. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Fame Mohsin Khan NOT To Enter Salman Khan's Show On October 2

Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi have been a part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for the last five-and-a-half years. The show has been running successfully since 2009. The show also stars Swati Chitnis as Kartik’s Dadi, Sachin Tyagi as Manish Goenka, Niyati Joshi as Kartik’s mother, Ali Hassan, and Shilpa Raizada. Recently, Karan Kundrra had also quit the show. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Fame Shivangi Joshi And Mohsin Khan Offered Whopping Rs 4 Crore To Enter Bigg Boss 15?

It will be interesting to see what major twist will take place in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai after Mohsin and Shivangi’s exit from the show. Follow this space for more updates related to the show.