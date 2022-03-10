Kapil Sharma latest news: Director Vivek Ranjan Agnhitori, in a post on Twitter, recently said his team was ‘refused’ to promote The Kashmir Files on The Kapil Sharma Show. However, the comedian now took to Twitter to clarify the reports. Responding to a tweet by a follower, Kapil wrote that one should not believe the half-truth floating on the internet.Also Read - Twitter Introduces 'Creator Dashboard' to Manage Earnings on Platform

Kapil was thanking singer Palak Sen for appearing on his show when one of his Twitter followers wrote in the comments about him 'fearing' the team of The Kashmir Files, the Twitter user wrote, "#KashmirFiles ko promote karne se kyu ghabra gaye Kapil? Kis baat ka dar tha jo #VivekRanjanAgnihotri aur unki film ki suprasiddh starcast ko apne show par aane ka nyota nahi dia? (Why were you afraid of promoting The Kashmir Files? What were you afraid of that you didn't allow Vivek Agnihotri and his celebrated star cast to come on your show)? I used to be a big fan of yours bro, but you have disappointed me and millions of #TKSS fans. Boycotting you (sic)."

Kapil responded to the tweet by saying, "Yeh sach nahi hai rathore sahab aapne pujha isliye bata dia, baki jinhone sach maan hi liya unko explanation dene ka kya fayda (This is not true, I have replied because you asked me about it, but those who have already accepted it to be true, there is no use in giving them an explanation). Just a suggestion as an experienced social media user:- never believe in one sided story in today's social media world. dhanyawaad (sic)."

The Kashmir Files is hitting the theatres on March 11 and Vivek was promoting the film in one of his tweets when he answered a user’s questions and said, “They refused to call on their show because we don’t have a big commercial star.” In another tweet, the director replied to a user who wished to see actors Anupama Kher and Mithun Chakraborty in The Kapil Sharma Show. Vivek said, “I don’t get to decide who should be invited on @KapilSharmaK9 show. It’s his and his producers choice whom he wants to invite. As far as Bollywood is concerned, I’d say what once Mr. Bachchan was quoted saying about Gandhis: They are kings, we are the poor ones (sic).”

