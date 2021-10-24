Jaipur: Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Shireen Mirza has tied the knot with beau and businessman Hasan Sartaj in an intimate wedding ceremony at Jaipur. Several other celebrities from the industry joined for the special occasion including Yeh Hain Mohabattein friends and actors Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Aly Goni and Krishna Mukherjee. They shared several pictures and videos from the dreamy nuptial. Shireen wore a beautiful traditional red and golden lehenga and we can’t take our eyes off from the beautiful bride.Also Read - Just Married! Yeh Hai Mohabbatein Actor Abhishek Malik Takes Wedding Vows With Fashion Stylist Suhani Chaudhary

Shireen Mirza completed her look with magnificent gold jewellery and looked radiant with her wedding glow. For the makeup, Shireen booked a Delhi based celebrity makeup artist Kriti DS. The bride even shared a video featuring Hasan on her social media handle. The dapper groom looked dashing in a beige-golden traditional outfit.

Have a look at the photos and videos of Shireen from her wedding:

Shireen met Hasan during the lockdown and love bloomed. They met at Mumbai airport and conversation started when Shireen was looking for a charger. In August, the couple got engaged in the traditional way in presence of family and friends.