Bigg Boss 15 news: Bigg Boss 15 contestant Rajiv Adatia was taken aback when Rakhi Sawant, who has entered the show as a wild card contestant, made a homophobic remark in the latest episode. Rajiv made tea for Rakhi after which she told Nishant Bhat, a fellow contestant, that he had made a sweet tea for her. "Ye Rajiv khud bhi Meetha hai aur itni meethi chai banayi hai," said Rakhi.

While Rajiv heard the remark, he didn't react to it immediately being blindsided by the word 'meetha'. However, after learning the meaning of the word later, he spoke to Umar Riaz and Rashami Desai about the entire incident and mentioned how Rakhi's comment was homophobic and shows her on the bad side. In the episode though, the word was muted and the audience was not shown what she exactly said while it wasn't difficult to read Rakhi's lips and her gestures.

For the uninitiated, 'meetha' is a derogatory slang often used to describe homosexual people. When Rajiv talked to Rashami and Umar about the incident, she advised him to speak to Rakhi himself and sort out the differences. He later talked to Karan Kundrra in front of Umar and mentioned that he used to think of Rakhi as the ultimate entertainer but has now lost all respect for her.

Meanwhile, Rakhi shifted Rajiv from doing the kitchen duty to performing the bathroom duties. This happened after Rajiv and Pratim had a huge argument while they were cooking. Rakhi said she fears Rajiv might have spit in the food while cooking during the argument and therefore, she switched his duties from kitchen to bathroom. However, it seemed that the actual reason behind Rakhi’s decision was him challenging the VIPs’ existence.

