Mumbai: Relationships are important in life but equally important is to realise what is not working for you and what is not making you happy anymore because well, life is too short to not live it unhappily. For actor Hrishikesh Pandey too, it was a difficult decision but the one that was extremely important. In his latest interview with a daiy, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor spoke about his divorce and how kept it under the wraps for many years for the sake of his son who’s grown up to understand such decisions in life. Also Read - Cyclone Taukate Damages Set Of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in Gujarat | Watch Video

Hrishikesh married Trisha in 2004, however, both of them realised that they were not meant to be together later. They started living separately in 2014 after whichi they filed for divorce. Hrishikesh mentioned that they lacked compatibility and they realised it very soon in their relationship. “With time, we realised that we lacked compatibility as a couple. We started living separately, as we didn’t want things to get ugly. I was quiet for all these years because I have always respected my privacy. I can talk about it now, as the divorce is through,” he said. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shivangi Joshi Aka Sirat Performs Ghoomar Dance on Plate | Viral Video

The actor added that ‘there’s no bad blood’ because it was a mutual separation. “I am grateful to her and especially my in-laws, who have been supportive despite our decision to go our separate ways,” he said. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Major Twist: Naira is Back in Kartik's Life Ahead of His Wedding With Sirat

Hrishikesh was granted custody of their 12-year-old son Dakshay and he’s currently in a hostel. The actor explained how he never talked about the separation and the divorce in the media because of his son who understands relationships better today. “I didn’t want him to read stories about my separation at such a young age. He is 12 now and mature enough to understand what we went through. Though it was challenging to balance everything and pretending to be a married man, I somehow sailed through,” he said.