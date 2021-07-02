Mumbai: The drama in Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is getting bigger. After her marriage with Ranveer, Sirat realises her feelings for Kartik but at the same time, she does not want to cheat on Ranveer. Also Read - Hina Khan Auditioned For Indian Idol Before Her Debut In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai? Here's What You Must Know

After much chaos, Sirat decided to save her marriage with Ranveer and cuts off all ties with Kartik. In the upcoming episode, we will see that Sirat has rather decided to focus on Ranveer and his family. However, Narendranath who has always been very skeptical about Sirat feels that she might cheat on Ranveer and break his heart. He then confronts Sirat and threatens that he will get her killed if she breaks his son's heart. Narendranath continues to question and insult Sirat who then assures him that she will not break Ranveer's heart. While Sirat and Narendranath are discussing this, somebody overhears them but it is not revealed who that person was.

In the upcoming episode, we will also see that Ranveer is talking about betrayal and how he cannot forgive anyone who tries to cheat on him. But it is not yet known if it was Ranveer who overheard Sirat and Narendranath's conversation.

Did Ranveer hear everything that Sirat and Narendranath were talking about? What will he do when he gets to know the truth?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai features Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan, Swati Chitnis, Sachin Tyagi, Niyati Joshi, Harsha Kandeparkar, Ali Hassan, Shilpa Raizada, Niyati Joshi, and Karan Kundrra.

