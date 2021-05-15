Shivangi Joshi’s Rajasthani Dance Video: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is going through an interesting plot twist these days. The TV show has found its way back to the top five on the TRP list and the makers are trying their best to only crawl up the list from here. The fans of actor Shivangi Joshi are pretty excited for the upcoming episodes that are going to feature their favourite star performing traditional Rajasthani folk dance. Also Read - Remo D’Souza Reacts To Viral Video Where Man Goofs Up 'Remdesivir': I Could Not Believe What I Heard

A few videos and pictures are going viral on social media featuring Shivangi all dressed in a traditional avatar and practising the traditional Rajasthani dance on a round dish. The folk artistes of Rajasthan perform several kinds of colourful dances on round dishes where their challenge is to not trip and maintain the grace in their performance at the same time. Seems like Shivangi ka Sirat will be seen trying her hands at the same in the upcoming episodes of the show.

In another video that is being widely shared by fans on the internet, Shivangi is seen performing Ghoomar dance to the popular song Chaudhary by Mame Khan. The actor balances herself on a steel dish gracefully and continues to groove on the beats of the folk number.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Directors Kut Production (@directorskutproduction)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Directors Kut Production (@directorskutproduction)

Will these dance moments create more chemistry between Sirat and Kartik or will it make Ranveer more possessive for her? Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai!