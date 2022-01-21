Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: A scene from an episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has taken over social media. It looks totally inspired by the iconic kiss scene between Tobey Maguire and Kirsten Dunst from their 2002 superhero film, Spider-Man. In the scene, Peter Parker hangs upside down and kisses Mary Jane, making it one of the most iconic kiss scenes ever in the history of world cinema. Now, the makers of YRKKH tried to give their own tribute to the scene in an episode in which Abhimanyu and Akshara confess their love for each other.Also Read - TRP Report Week 2: Anupamaa Reigns, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Follow - Check Full List

The scene from the show that’s going viral on the internet shows Akshara accepting Abhimanyu’s proposal by screaming at the top of her voice and the man appears in front of her from nowhere, hanging upside down from a tree. The two smile at each other following which Akshara holds Abhimanyu’s face and he plants a sweet kiss on her forehead. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Akshara To Expose Ruby and Get Abhimanyu Free?

Abhimanyu-Akshara recreate the iconic kiss scene from Spider-Man

While fans of the show are celebrating the scene by calling actors Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod their very own Peter Parker and Mary Jane, many have also begun a meme-fest on Twitter. Sharing the scene in a tweet, one user wrote, “Finally Akshara confessed ❤️ Yeh agar dream sequence nikalta na tou….

Anyway here we hv itv k Spiderman & MJ (sic),” another user shared a sketch of Spider-Man and wrote, “Our Very Own Peter Parker n Mery❤❤❤❤❤

Check out how Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fans are reacting to the kiss scene between Abhimanyu and Akshara:

Earlier in a live session with the fans, Harshad was asked to reveal how he actually managed to do that scene. The actor, however, jokingly refused to answer it. He said, “Don’t ask me how I managed it.” His chemistry with Pranali has already won the audience’s hearts after the two joined the show last year after Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan left the show and announced a new pairing and a new storyline in Yeh Rishta. The show is now running for over 13 years. Your thoughts on this kiss scene?