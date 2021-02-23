Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai couple Kanchi Singh and Rohan Mehra might have just called it quits. At least, that’s what the latest buzz says. Both Rohan and Kanchi have been dating each other for a long time. The duo emerged as one of the cutest couples on Indian television and were all over social media with their adorable pictures. However, seems like they decided to end everything and move their separate ways. Also Read - TRP Report Week 6: Anupama Grabs First Spot Again, Kundali Bhagya, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in Top 5, Indian Idol Slips

In the latest report published by Spotboye, it has been revealed that Rohan and Kanchi have called it quits. The entertainment portal mentioned that the two actors were unable to sort out their issues, and therefore, they mutually decided to end their relationship. In fact, when Kanchi was asked to comment on the same, she refused and said that she’s happy in her life. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai February 10 2021 Spoiler: Sirat Knows Naira's Truth, Will Go To Goenka's House

“I have no hard feelings for anybody. I am at peace in my life. And I don’t want to talk about this topic,” said Kanchi. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Kartik And Naira Aka Sirat Finally Reunite in a Mela Scene

The rumours of the trouble in their paradise started doing the rounds last year. The fans got a strong hint when both of them made ‘self-love’ posts on Instagram on Valentine’s Day this year. Sharing a stunning picture of herself dressed in a red outfit, Kanchi wrote, “Happy Valentine’s day.. this valentine”s day I have decided to love myself…” while Rohan bought himself a new car. He shared a glimpse of the same and wrote, “Falling in LOVE with yourself is the first secret to HAPPINESS So this Valentine’s Day I gifted myself New Wheels – Range Rover !!! Never been so passionate about a car !!! My new love Happy Valentine’s Day !!! Have a memorable one.”

None of them have officially addressed the reports of their breakup yet. What do you think?