Mumbai: Daddaji of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai aka Sanjay Gandhi is struggling with financial issues due to the loss of work during the pandemic. In his latest interview with a daily, he talked about his ordeal and how it's getting difficult to manage each day in absence of work and money. Gandhi has worked in many TV shows including Naagin and Yeh Rishta. He was also believed to be a close friend of Rajesh Khanna and has reportedly assisted Anurag Kashyap during the filming of Udaan.

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Sanjay Gandhi revealed that there are anyway not many opportunities to act these days and even in those where he is called for an audition, he is given money almost even lower than half of his fees which is both insulting and not enough in the pandemic to run the day-to-day functions. "There are two kinds of people are working in the Covid-era. One is majboor and the other is mazdoor. Both have no option but to work in whatever capacity. It is a bad and scary situation. Some production houses are using lockdown as an excuse to reduce actor's fees by 50 or 60 per cent. That's why actors refuse such offers and prefer to wait," he explained.

The actor added that he lives in a rented house in Mumbai and since July 2020, he hasn't received any work. Gandhi said that his last project was Naagin 4 last year after which it's been almost a year since he got an opportunity to act. "Every day, I hear of someone I knew passing away due to Covid-19. People are suffering and while I want to help people, but I feel helpless. I am not rich and am in a financial crunch as I haven't acted since July 2020 in Naagin 4. I live in a rented house and have expenses every month. There is no work, no money, no future plan" he said.

The veteran actor is also concerned about his health. He mentioned that he is feeling fine currently but he doesn’t know about tomorrow and if he continues to wander around in search of work, he would fall sick soon. “I have to look out for myself and my health and I also have to go out of the house and work which is risky. Kare toh kya Karen?” he said.

Sanjay Gandhi was much loved for his role as Naitik’s grandfather when Hina Khan was playing the role of Akshara in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actor now feels ‘hurt and disrespected’ when people offer him peanuts for a role. Describing a recent incident, he said, “After an audition, an okay, to be offered peanuts as remuneration for the lead antagonist’s role was not done. I felt hurt, upset, and disrespected. Instead of agreeing to such pittance, I would rather sit at home.”