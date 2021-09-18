Mumbai: Days after it was reported that Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan‘s journey in the popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is coming to an end, there is a buzz now that the duo is likely to enter Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 15 house.Also Read - Nakaab Actor Gautam Rode on Entering Bigg Boss 15, Missing Sidharth Shukla | Exclusive

As per a report in SpotboyE, Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan have been approached for the controversial reality show which is set to go on air in October. Not just this, but the report also claims that both of these have been offered a whopping amount of Rs 4 crore to participate in the show. However, there is no official confirmation on the same so far. Also Read - Taarak Mehta's Nidhi Bhanushali To Enter Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 15? This Is What We Know

Talking about Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan joined the show in 2016. However, the duo is now all set to leave the show. Reportedly, the last episode featuring Shivangi and Mohsin will go on air in October first week. Apart from this, if reports are to be believed, Mohsin is planning for a short break while Shivangi’s upcoming projects are not known yet. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Fame Adish Vaidya Quits The Show For Bigg Boss Marathi 3? Check Here

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been running successfully since 2009. The show also features Swati Chitnis as Kartik’s dadi, Sachin Tyagi as Manish Goenka, Niyati Joshi as Kartik’s mother, Ali Hassan, and Shilpa Raizada.

On the other hand, Bigg Boss 15 is expected to premiere in October on Colors TV. Nidhi Bhanushali, Reem Sameer, Simba Nagpal, Neha Marda, Sanaya Irani, Amit Tandon, Anusha Dandekar, Disha Vakani, Tina Dutta, Mohsin Khan, Mahika Sharma and Manav Gohil are the speculated contestants who are likely to enter the controversial show. However, the final contestants’ list has not been officially announced so far.

Follow this space for more updates related to Bigg Boss.