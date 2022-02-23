Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai latest update: The latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has left the fans in splits. The YRKKH fans are talking about this particular scene in which Abhimanyu, who’s a doctor, is singing a song to one of his patients during surgery. One of the members of Abhi’s girlfriend’s family gets hospitalised and the doctors decide to do surgery on him. This is when Abhi comes into the picture as he sings a song to the patient in the Operation theatre undermining his extremely bad singing skills and the fact that he’s a doctor and the scene might make fun of the entire hospital scene.Also Read - TRP Update Week 4: Anupamaa Tops The Charts Again, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Retains The Second Spot
Fans are though in love with Abhi's efforts to ease the pain of the patient and the mood inside the OT. #AbhiRa (Abhimanyu+Akshara) has been trending on Twitter since morning. While many Twitter users are sharing screenshots of how cute the two look, several others are simply appreciating their hero for going out of his way to entertain the family of the girl he loves. Another interesting track on the show will have Akshara and Abhi experiencing their sweet lover's scuffles and the fans are excited about that too. Check out a few tweets here:

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been constantly crawling up the charts. The show has got a new star cast and a brand new storyline. Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda have joined the show as the romantic lead and have impressed the viewers with their sparkling chemistry.