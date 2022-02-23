Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai latest update: The latest episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has left the fans in splits. The YRKKH fans are talking about this particular scene in which Abhimanyu, who’s a doctor, is singing a song to one of his patients during surgery. One of the members of Abhi’s girlfriend’s family gets hospitalised and the doctors decide to do surgery on him. This is when Abhi comes into the picture as he sings a song to the patient in the Operation theatre undermining his extremely bad singing skills and the fact that he’s a doctor and the scene might make fun of the entire hospital scene.Also Read - TRP Update Week 4: Anupamaa Tops The Charts Again, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Retains The Second Spot

Fans are though in love with Abhi’s efforts to ease the pain of the patient and the mood inside the OT. #AbhiRa (Abhimanyu+Akshara) has been trending on Twitter since morning. While many Twitter users are sharing screenshots of how cute the two look, several others are simply appreciating their hero for going out of his way to entertain the family of the girl he loves. Another interesting track on the show will have Akshara and Abhi experiencing their sweet lover’s scuffles and the fans are excited about that too. Check out a few tweets here: Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Fans Troll Makers For Alisha's Entry Amid Abhi-Akshara's Budding Romance: 'Let's Hope She's His Sister!'

I was always wondering how akshu drag abhi from that fire room on medical camp! But today she prove she is a strong girl 💪 by lifting #AbhimanyuBirla 😧😨#AbhiRa #yrkkh pic.twitter.com/iyxLzdpxux — nAiMa🌹 (@ZNaima21) February 23, 2022

After successfully completing operations,

Other Surgeons : The patient is absolutely stable!😇

And the best heart Surgeon,

Dr. ABHIMANYU BIRLA♥️ : Do ghante me jhapad khane wala hu Bade Papa se!

I’m so proud of you,my Atrangi Birla🥺#AbhiRa #yrkkh #abhimanyubirla #harshadchopda — Arya (@Precious_Abhira) February 23, 2022

“aisa pyaar nahi maanga tha maine” GIRL your boy is a gem while your family is the definition of garbage, get your facts straight 💀 #yrkkh #abhira — zarsha (taylor’s version) (@bepannaahishq) February 23, 2022

“Main bhi dekhta hu kab tak tumhe meri yaad nhi aati” He is angry n she will manofying 😍🙌

Now Akshu ka dola re dola start hoga 😂😂😂 this is making me so exciteddddddd 😍🔥💃💃 #AbhiRa #yrkkh — Varsha 🏍🎸❤ (@richa0729) February 23, 2022

Y everytime ppl blame Akshu I don’t understand guys chill she dint tel lets break up she was about to call Abhi and later backed out thinking he might be busy in Pooja after confessing her love she never backed out let’s not forget that #AbhiRa — Anisha (@Anisha85654612) February 23, 2022

Now we get to see the anger Abhi was so scared about and how Akshu deals with it!!!! There is no separation but Abhi is hurt by her words 100% as it should be! Kind of excited tbh!!#yrkkh #abhira — Abhira💕 (@Methi_Dana) February 23, 2022

First #Abhira had 1 kebab main haddi now they have 2 😂🤣😂 Loved how Kairav realized we kind of ruined their moment and asked akshu to join them 😂 PS: Look at Arohi grabbing his shirt so tight behen he is not urs😂 #HarshadChopda #AbhimanyuBirla #YRKKH #YehRishtaKyaKehlataHai pic.twitter.com/uwKRIv9CGk — Mad_For_Harshad (@BepannaahNo1Fan) February 23, 2022

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been constantly crawling up the charts. The show has got a new star cast and a brand new storyline. Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda have joined the show as the romantic lead and have impressed the viewers with their sparkling chemistry. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai!