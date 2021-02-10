Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai starring Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan is getting interesting with each episode. Shivangi, who is back in Kartik’s life as Sirat, will finally know the truth about Naira. Yes, you heard us right! Kartik is getting attached to Sirat as she reminds him of Naira. Even though he tries to move away from her, he is not able to and ultimately gets entangled in Sirat’s family problems. Also Read - TRP Report Week 3: Anupama, Imlie Stand Strong in Top 2 Spots, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Makes Smashing Entry

On the other hand, Sirat feels that there is something wrong with Kartik as he keeps dodging the questions about Kairav's mother (Naira Goenka). She then digs into the matter and asks her friend to look for hints and facts about Kartik Goenka. She then comes to know through her friend that Kartik's wife Naira looks exactly the same as Sirat that leaves her in a state of shock.



She then understands why Kartik and Kairav were misunderstood after seeing her and realises that unintentionally she has misbehaved with them and that she should apologise. She then decides to go to the Goenka house to meet and apologise to Kartik and Kairav. But how will the Goenka family react after seeing Sairat?

On the other hand, Kairav understands that Sirat is not her mother and makes a promise to Kartik to not trouble her anymore.

