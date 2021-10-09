Mumbai: Ever since the news of Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi leaving Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been revealed, fans are eager to know who will lead the show next. However, if reports are to be believed, Harshad Chopda is likely to join Rajan Shahi’s show after Mohsin’s exit. Reportedly, Harshad Chopda has been approached by the makers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for the lead actor in the show. While there is no confirmation yet, fans on Twitter are already excited to see Harshad in the show.Also Read - Karan Mehra Vs Nisha Rawal: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Fame Gets Anticipatory Bail In Domestic Violence Case

Harshad Chopda has worked in several successful shows including Bepannah, Tere Liye, Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil and others. Also Read - Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Mohsin Khan-Shivangi Joshi to Shoot Their Last Episode, Security Beefed Up Outside Sets

Apart from this, Pranali Rathod recently confirmed that she has been approached for the lead role in the show too. “Yes I have been approached for the show but nothing is confirmed yet,” she told India Forums. Pranali impressed everyone when she essayed the role of Saudamini in Barrister Babu.

Meanwhile, Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi reportedly shot for their last episode on October 8. Ahead of the duo’s last day of the shoot, security was stepped up outside the sets of the show to ensure no leak out of pictures or videos. The entry of outsiders on the sets was restricted too.

Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi have been a part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for the last five-and-a-half years. The show has been running successfully since 2009. The show also stars Swati Chitnis as Kartik’s Dadi, Sachin Tyagi as Manish Goenka, Niyati Joshi as Kartik’s mother, Ali Hassan, and Shilpa Raizada. Recently, Karan Kundrra had also quit the show.