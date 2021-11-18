Mumbai: Harshad Chopra has returned to our television screens with Rajan Shahi’s famous show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. In the show, Harshad is playing the role of Abhimanyu Birla. Prior to Harshad, it was Mohsin Khan who won everyone’s heart with his performance as Kartik Goenka. Needless to say, Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi were the face of the show and were huge hits. In a recent interview, Harshad Chopra was asked how easy or difficult it is to make a place in the audiences’ heart and live up to the expectations. To this, Harshad said that he tries to give 100 per cent.Also Read - TRP Report Week 42: Anupamaa Continues To Rule, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Joins List As Mohsin-Shivangi Quit Show

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harshad Chopda (@harshad_chopda)

Also Read - Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi: Erica Fernandes Shares Reason of Disappointment to Quit Show

“Whatever I do, I give my 100 percent to it. The show was never presented to me as an already running show. Instead, I got to see it as a new show,” Harshad said. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai New Promo: Aarohi, Abhimanyu, Akshara Are Tangled In Love Triangle | Watch

Apart from this, Harshad Chopra also talked about his role in the show and said, “Rajan sir briefed me about the character, which I liked, and he liked my audition. Everything was smooth as if it was meant to be. I had met Rajan sir during Bidaai when I was doing Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. I couldn’t be a part of Bidaai, but we were in touch. At that time also Yeh Rishta… was on air. I haven’t watched the show but I am aware of what was happening on it.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Harshad Chopda (@harshad_chopda)

Harshad Chopra has worked in several television shows including Left Right Left, Ambar Dhara and Humsafars among others.

Meanwhile, talking about Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, recently we saw how Akshara refused to accept Abhimanyu’s love for her sister Aarohi’s sake. However, in the upcoming episode, Akshara and Abhimanyu will decide to meet after Kairav and Manjari’s suggestion.