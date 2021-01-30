Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Seems like Kartik and Naira are all set to bring in a big treat for the fans. Or at least their latest photos from the sets of the show hint at the same. In the new photos that are going viral on social media, Kartik and Naira are finally seen reuniting. Naira has appeared in a new avatar in the show. She’s now named Sirat and hasn’t yet met Kartik, who still thinks that she’s dead and can never come back. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Naira to Meet Kartik at Kairav's Boarding School With New Identity - Surprise, Surprise!

As seen in the photos, Kartik and Sirat see each other at a local fair where the latter is performing. Dressed in a yellow and pink lehenga and exuding a Rajasthani bridal charm, Sirat aka Shivangi Joshi looks striking. She is expected to give a beautiful traditional dance performance as a surprised Kartik keeps looking at her. Also Read - TRP Report: Anupama Beats Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to Top Week 1, Naagin 5-Taarak Mehta Slip From Top Five

Earlier, as shown in the past few episodes, many people told Kartik about Naira being alive. However, he dismissed everytime he was told about the same. His son, Kairav, also told him that he saw his mother but Kartik didn’t believe him. Seems like now is the time for the fans to rejoice since their favourite pair is all set to reunite in a grand episode soon. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Major Twist: Kartik To Remarry After Naira's Death? | Spoiler Alert

Meanwhile, Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan have emerged as one of the most loved couples on television. The two have been entertaining the audience for a long time now, making Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the longest-running TV show on Hindi TV. Watch out this space for all the latest updates on YRKKH!