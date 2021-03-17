Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is keeping the audience glued to the TV screens, thanks to Sirat and Kartik’s budding romance. Sirat has taken up the role of Kairav’s governess in the show and Kartik is trying to maintain distance but gets drawn to Sirat because of her honesty. He stood by her when the Goenkas were against her. Being Kairav’s mental health his priority, Kartik decided to support Sirat when she faced humiliation by the Goenkas. Also Read - Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly & Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Fame Shivangi Joshi at The Launch of Pratigya 2

In order to oust her from the Goenka house, Rhea had accused her of stealing Naira’s ring. She wants to marry Kartik at all cost and seeing his growing closeness with Sirat, she had planned to separate them by framing her as a thief. Sirat, on the other hand, in a fit of rage slapped Manish instead of Rhea. Kartik’s father Manish wants Sirat to stay away from Kartik. But, Kartik says that Sirat will stay in the house, Manish says that he has a condition if Sirat will stay in the house. A major twist will be witnessed by the viewers soon. Also Read - TRP Report Week 9: Anupama Continues Its Top Spot Streak, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2 is a Surprise Entry



In the last episode, we saw Sirat performing at the Maha Shivratri puja. Seeing her dance, Kartik was reminded of Naira and the duo has a moment leaving family members surprised. The family does not want Kartik to get closer to Sirat. Hence, Manish asks Rhea to marry Kartik. In a planned move, Manish tells Kartik that he will let Sirat stay in the house provided he fulfils his condition.

SPOILER: For Sirat to stay in the house, Kartik’s has to fulfil Manish’s condition to marry Rhea.

Will Kartik Marry Rhea or Instead Marry Sirat?

Watch this space for the latest updates!