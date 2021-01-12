In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kartik is left shattered after Naira‘s death and has isolated himself. When he does not come to the terms of Naira’s death, he tries to jump off the same cliff from where Naira fell off. However, Naira’s spirit will inspire Kartik to live on and to take care of their kids, Kairav, and Akshara as they need both father and mother’s love. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Akshara-Naitik To Naira-Kartik, Here's How The Show Transformed in 12 Years

In the major twist, Kartik will be re-marrying after his family recalls that Swarna agreed to marry Manish to take care of his kids, Kartik and Keerthi. And hence, Manish comes up with the idea of planning Kartik’s marriage, for the sake of Kairav and Akshara. Also Read - Naagin 5 Starring Surbhi Chandna-Sharad Malhotra to End in February 2021, Ekta Kapoor’s New Vamp Show to Take Over

In the latest episode, the viewers saw Naira falling off the cliff. Now, as per the reports, Naira is saved by a stranger and once again comes back to life. She will also have a memory loss and will come back to Kartik’s life as a professional boxer. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actor Kartik Aka Mohsin Khan Buys a Stunning House in Mumbai, Shares Beautiful Balcony View- Know His Net Worth

Earlier, Shivangi Joshi broke her silence on making her exit from the show. She told Times of India, ” Shivangi Joshi exclusively revealed that she’s not quitting the show. She was quoted as saying, “The reports did not bother me, but yes I was surprised. I was thinking about the rumours that suddenly why are these doing the rounds. But as I knew they were rumours I did not bother much. Whatever is going to happen you all will get to know in the next 10 days. We can’t say much about the storyline but yes it is emotionally very taxing. I would request all the fans of Yeh Rishta to continue loving us the way they have been doing it for the last 20 years.”

The show has recently completed 12 years. Speaking on the same lines, producer Ranjan told IANS, “It is going to be a double celebration for us. Apart from the fact that Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will complete 12 years, the day also coincides with the show completing 3,300 episodes. That has been the maximum number of shows any Hindi GEC show has ever touched. Keeping Covid-19 precautions in mind, we will have a celebration but it will be a low-key affair. We will have a simple gathering of the main cast. We will be doing a ‘hawan’ in the morning and then cut a cake. We would like to thank the almighty for the blessings.”

Watch this space for the latest updates!