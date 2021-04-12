Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Major Twist: Seem like the audience is going to be treated with the chemistry of their ever-so-lovable Kartik and Naira once again. The fans of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai can take a sigh of relief as the makers have got a huge surprise for them in the upcoming episodes. As revealed in several media reports, Naira, played by Shivangi Joshi, is finally going to come back in Kartik’s life. Turns out she has been in a coma for all these days and now, she has finally regained her consciousness while her lookalike – Sirat – will go back to her place with her real lover Ranveer, played by Karan Kundra, who’s back to take her away. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shivangi Joshi to Romance Karan Kundra After Mohsin Khan as Sirat

The audience has so far been treated with the possibility of romance between Kartik and Sirat. However, the hero finally realised that his wife Naira was his only love and no one else can take her place in his heart. While he had agreed to marry Sirat, he was only doing it for the sake of his kids who were still dealing with the loss of their mother.

Meanwhile, the makers have planned a grand re-entry of Naira in the show. It was earlier this year that the character was made to die in the story only to create more buzz among the fans. The Kaira fans kept demanding a solid reunion between Kartik and Naira, knowing that the writers will definitely resurrect Naira's role in the upcoming episodes.

Are you also excited to see Naira back in Kartik’s life? Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai!