Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai starring Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi is all set for a major twist and viewers will witness a grand Kaira (Kartik and Naira) moment. Just like Kartik, Naira’s death was a big shock for the viewers, but when Sirat (Naira’s lookalike) entered Kartik’s life, he found a new ray of hope. But if you have missed the Naira and Kartik romance, you don’t have to wait for much longer. However, if you are wondering if Naira is Back in Kartik’s life, then that is not the case. Also Read - TRP Report Week 15: Anupamaa Maintains Its Position, Super Dancer 4 Enters Top 5 - Check Full List



In the upcoming episodes, Kartik and Sirat’s wedding preparations are going on but Kartik is missing Naira. He feels Naira around him and she appears but in his imagination. Kartik and Naira talk to each other heart-to-heart and even dance with each other. Their romance will definitely leave you teary-eyed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @sherni.love.mendak



The makers planned a grand entry of Naira and Kartik’s romance on the show after fans kept demanding a solid reunion between Kartik and Naira. Earlier this year, Naira’s character was made to die in the story only to create more buzz among the audience. The fans have been so far treated with the possibility of romance between Kartik and Sirat. However, Kartik has finally realised that his wife Naira was his only love and no one else can take her place in his heart. While he has agreed to marry Sirat, he is only doing so for the sake of his kids who are dealing with the loss of their mother.

Are you excited to watch Kartik-Naira’s romance?