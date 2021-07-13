Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoilers Ahead: In a major twist, while viewers are waiting for Kartik and Sirat’s destined love, makers will drop a big bomb with Ranveer and Sirat’s death in a car blast. Yes, you heard us right! Kartik gets an intuition that Sirat’s life is in danger as the car toy slips from the table. Ranveer and Sirat, who are seen traveling in a car, died after the car blast. After much struggle, Kartik finally reaches the accident spot and witness their untimely death. He breaks down after losing Sirat.Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler Alert: Narendranath's Plan Fails, Ranveer Hides His Sickness from Sirat

However, the accident brings another twist and it all comes as a scary nightmare. Kartik, who finally realises that Ranveer and Sirat are alive and saves them instantly.

Meanwhile, Ranveer is suffering from a deadly disease and learns about his deteriorating health when he coughs blood. He also gets to know about Sirat being in love with Kartik and not with him. He further vows to tell Kartik the truth about Sirat's love for him. He then begins to behave hysterically and shouts at Sirat for not telling him the truth. He then forces Sirat to meet Kartik. However, as they are on their way, Sirat and Ranveer will meet in a car accident.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai features Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan, Swati Chitnis, Sachin Tyagi, Niyati Joshi, Harsha Kandeparkar, Ali Hassan, Shilpa Raizada, Niyati Joshi, and Karan Kundrra in pivotal roles.