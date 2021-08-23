Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Massive Update: Actor Mohsin Khan, who has been playing the role of Kartik in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for a few years now, is rumoured to be quitting the show soon. As per a report in a leading daily, Mohsin is now keen on exploring more avenues beyond TV and he is also not very fascinated with the idea of the show experiencing another leap in its narrative.Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler Alert: Kartik Searches For Sirat, Will His Dalhousie Visit Mark a New Beginning?

Mohsin and Shivangi Joshi have created many amazing moments on the show for the fans to cherish, however, another leap would mean him playing an even older character and that's something that the actor is not ready to do at this point in his life. A report in Times of India mentioned that it's a well-thought decision and there's no bad blood between Mohsin and the show's producer Rajan Shahi.

A source close to the actor told the daily that Mohsin considers Rajan his mentor and his exit will be very amicable. “It’s all amicable between him and the production house. Mohsin has always considered producer Rajan Shahi his mentor and guide and he too has spoken highly about Mohsin in his interviews. He is likely to be a part of the show for some more time after which his exit will be planned.”

If these reports are true, the fans are going to experience a major setback with their favourite – ‘Kaira’ nowhere to be seen on screen. It is also yet to be seen if Shivangi continues to play Naira on screen even after the leap. Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai!