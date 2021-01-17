Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai viewers are soon going to witness the epic moment between Kartik and Naira. The show is currently going through a big twist with Shivangi Joshi’s character dying and Mohsin Khan’s character trying to get over the entire mourning period with the help of his family. Now, in the upcoming episode, the viewers will reportedly see how Kartik finally getting to meet his new Naira who has lost all her memory (only to pretend) from the past and has become a professional boxer now. Also Read - TRP Report: Anupama Beats Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai to Top Week 1, Naagin 5-Taarak Mehta Slip From Top Five

The big twist will happen in Kairav's boarding school. Currently, as it was shown in the last night's episode, Kartik's family wants to keep Kairav away from him because he's being overtly obsessed with being around his son. They have decided to put Kairav in a boarding school so that he can enjoy his childhood away from the shadow of his overprotective father who's depending big emotionally on the child after the death of his wife Naira. Kartik has been resisting the decision and finally when he gives in after Kairav himself says that he wants to go to a boarding school, he decides to accompany his child to the boarding school.

Meanwhile, Kairav has already been learning boxing. It is possible that Naira's new identity is revealed in the boarding school-related plot where she might appear as Kairav's new boxing teacher. The latest promo of the show has already hinted at Kartik finally bumping into Naira while she's practising boxing in a ring. The promo shows Kartik all stunned seeing Naira making some punches in a boxing ring with no memory of him or their relationship from the past.

How excited are you to finally see Kartik and Naira meeting each other? Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai!