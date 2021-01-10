Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fans can take a sigh of relief as the details of Shivangi Joshi’s new role in the show are out. The viewers have been upset over Naira’s exit from the show but the latest buzz suggests that while the story of Naira and Kartik is over, there’s still left a lot of excitement for the Kaira fans. Naira is going to return to the story in the role of a boxer. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Shocking Twist: Naira is NOT Dying, She's Alive - Spoiler Alert

In the latest episodes, the audience saw Naira falling off the cliff, making Kartik think of ending his life as well. However, as reported by Tellychakkar, after falling off the cliff, Naira is saved by strangers and once she comes back to her senses, she is given a new identity. The name of the new character is not out yet but she's going to be a professional boxer. Shivangi Joshi, who plays the popular character in the Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kye Kehlata Hai, has also started practising for her role. In the parallel story, Kartik and the Goenka family prepare for Naira's cremation and accept that she's no more.

Earlier, in a video, Shivangi had confirmed that the makers are doing away with her character and Naira is going to be dead in the story. However, this doesn't mean that the actor is leaving the show. As revealed in the latest media reports, Shivangi and Mohsin Khan are here to stay and entertain the audience with their chemistry. The same face will be known by some other name in the story soon. However, how will Kartik get to know about the 'boxer' and that his Naira never died, is something that the audience will be intrigued to watch in the coming episodes.

