Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been headlining the news ever since Mohsin Khan aka Kartik and Shivangi Joshi aka Sirat/Naira exiting the show surfaced around. The Rajan Shahi show is taking a huge leap where new characters along with new actors will be leading the new storyline. Now, the makers have released the very first promo of the show and fans can't keep calm.

The promo features Harshad Chopda as Abhimanyu, Pranali Rathod as Akshara, and Karishma Sawant as Aarohi. In the teaser, Akshara is seen selecting a scarf for herself when Aarohi told Akshara that the scarf will look better on her and Akshara agrees. The sister duo move to the lakeside where Aarohi said that if we throw a coin in the lake and wish for something, it will come true. And Abhimanyu entered the scene on a bike and Aarohi is left lovestruck. She then snatches the coin from Akshara's hand and makes a wish that Abhimanyu falls in love with her. However, Abhimanyu falls in love with Akshara and not Aarohi. Well, this definitely looks like a love triangle and we are sure it will come with some interesting twists.

Watch Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by pranali rathod (@pranalixrathod)



As per the promo, while Akshara is seen as the sacrificing one, Aarohi is dominating and cunning.

The show premiered in 2009, starring Hina Khan and Karan Mehra. Later, Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan were introduced as leads. While Mohsin aka Kartik has wrapped up the show, Shivangi is yet to finish with her last few shots before she makes her exit from the show.