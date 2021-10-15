Mumbai: The popular show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is all set to witness a big leap. Actors Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan, who played the role of Naira/Sirat and Kartik, have now bid goodbye to the show. There is no doubt in saying that Mohsin and Shivangi became the most celebrated television couples and fans showered them with all the love.Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: THIS Is What Mohsin Khan Aka Kartik Has To Say On Leaving Show | Check Here

As Rajan Shahi shot the last episode with Mohsin and Shivangi, he shared a heartfelt note and bid them goodbye in the best way. Taking to Instagram, he shared a series of photos with Shivangi and Mohsin and wrote, "YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI? THE RISHTA: BOND REGARD MUTUAL RESPECT FOREVER. THU THU THU. THE JOURNEY TOGETHER KAL AAJ AUR.." KAL" Mohsin and Shivangi who symbolise the best what a Jodi team together can achieve. Each moment every minute detail is fresh in my mind our first meeting..the day u were signed, the first outdoor ,the first sceneThe Nervousness excitement which carried foward each day..The achievement the awards..The desire to give our best ..thru toughest schedules..trying times made easy with enthusiasm positivity synergy together."

"The toughest days..the brightest days..The good days the not so good..I held ur hand ..u held my hand..NO we held each other's hand.. irrespective of what comments .. we knew the truth …our unconditional respect and faith remained Supreme..And so much more……Hatts of to the entire team of Star Plus..yrkkh writers creatives director editor dop stylist music production ..the unit crew. How all worked together for and with u and we together created the best chapters…ur hardwork dedication made every moment exemplary. Special thanks to the fans viewers audience who made u me and us THIS RISHTA WILL REMAIN.Like I told u ..we will not say goodbye or thank u to each other or say farewell ..as the Journey has just started together. THU THU THU. A RISHTA which goes beyond a show a character or jodi.Like I said to u both my main responsibility and concern for u both starts now ..when "kids are not home" But home will always be home DKP"AND OUR JOURNEY HAS JUST STARTED SO NO GOODBYE TO FANS OR VIEWERS..Extremely happy and proud of u both. May God give u the very best always REGARDS AND LOTS OF LOVE MOHSIN AND SHIVANGI THU THU THU", he added.

Anupamaa fame Rupali Ganguly dropped a comment on the post and wrote, “The best Jodi ever on ITV So much to learn from them @khan_mohsinkhan such a gentleman and @shivangijoshi18 there is a special connect with u and ur heartfelt words in this appreciation post. (sic)”

In a recent interview, Mohsin also expressed how the last few days have been an ‘emotional ride’ for him. Speaking with ETimes, he said, “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been a very good experience, and as they say all good things come to an end. This show holds a special place in my heart. Of late, these days have been an emotional roller-coaster ride for me as I am very much attached to my on-screen character ‘Kartik’. I will miss essaying the role and also miss hanging out with my team on a daily basis.”

Meanwhile, there has been speculation over Harshad Chopra being approached to play the lead in Rajan Shahi’s show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, after Mohsin and Shivangi’s exit. However, there has been no confirmation on the same.