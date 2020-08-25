Another TV show has come to a halt –all thanks to coronavirus! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors Sachin Tyagi, Swati Chitnis, Samir Onkar and four technicians test positive for COVID-19. Actor Sachin Tyagi plays the role of Manish Goenka, Swati Chitnis plays Swati Goenka) and Samir Onkar plays Samarth Goenka in YRKKH. The show, starring Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan as the main leads, was being shot at the Filmcity. However, the shoot has been halted. Also Read - 'Even COVID-19 Couldn't End it': Twitter Left in Splits After 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' Actors Shoot Scene Wearing Face Masks

The makers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have now released an official statement which reads, "Swati Chitnis, Samir Onkar and Sachin Tyagi who are an integral part of 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', have tested positive for COVID-19, but the three of them are asymptomatic. Due to safety reasons, they are in home quarantine. BMC had advised them for the same as they were showing no symptoms. Immediately, the entire on-crew team was isolated and tested. Four crew members have now tested positive. The BMC has been informed and the entire set has been sanitised and fumigated. Currently, all of them are receiving medical attention in home quarantine. We are constantly in touch with them as their health is our priority. We stand by our commitment to safety and will continue to ensure that all safety and precautionary measures are adhered to".

The three actors who tested positive said in a statement that they are lucky to be asymptotic. Samir Onkar said, "For the first time in my life I feel being positive is not so cool. Luckily I am asymptotic so there are not such reactions. But I have self isolated myself and also taking care of my diet and also doing some breathing exercise. God is great, everything will be fine".

Swati Chittnis maintained, “I would like to clarify that I have tested positive with covid-19. Luckily, I am asymptomatic and doing well, recovering fast. I have been monitoring my health from time to time. Hopefully I will bounce back soon. Rajan Shahi is the best producer I have ever worked with and actors are well taken care of by his team”.

Sachin Tyagi informed, “I have tested COVID positive. We have been shooting so peacefully but this has happened. However, I guess we all have to take this positively. I have isolated myself and I am taking care of my diet. I was first diagnosed with dengue and was asymptotic so could not guess. But thankfully I took the test on time and it came out COVID positive. The production house has been taking utmost care and followed all guidelines on the set. They are constantly in touch”.

We wish for their speedy recovery!