Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is going to witness a big twist in the upcoming episodes. As confirmed by the team of the show, actor Shivangi Joshi's character aka Naira will have to die and so will end the relationship with Kartik and Naira. However, there's more to the entire twist than what meets the eye.

As opposed to what the rumours are suggesting and putting Naira's fans in a fix, Shivangi Joshi is not quitting the show. The actor confirmed the same in her latest interview and mentioned that it's just the end of Naira, not of her association with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Both the actor and her rumoured beau, Mohsin Khan, who plays the role of Kartik, are reportedly continuing to spearhead the show albeit in brand new characters.

As reported by Times of India, Shivangi Joshi exclusively revealed that she's not quitting the show. She was quoted as saying, "The reports did not bother me, but yes I was surprised. I was thinking about the rumours that suddenly why are these doing the rounds. But as I knew they were rumours I did not bother much. Whatever is going to happen you all will get to know in the next 10 days. We can't say much about the storyline but yes it is emotionally very taxing. I would request all the fans of Yeh Rishta to continue loving us the way they have been doing it for the last 20 years."

Talking about the big twist in the show, the producer of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Rajan Shahi said that this was going to be the big change after Akshara’s exit from the show.

While the fans of ‘Kaira’ seem worried all over social media, Shivangi’s statement hints at everything being more excited and full of entertainment. Do you still believe that she’s going to leave the show?