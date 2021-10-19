Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: The popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai starring Mohsin Khan aka Kartik and Shivangi Joshi aka Naira/Sirat is taking a long leap where the new characters will be unveiled along with a new storyline. The current lead actors – Mohsin and Shivangi are bidding goodbye to the show. While Mohsin wrapped up the shoot, Shivangi is yet to finish with her last shots for the show.Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Rajan Shahi Shares Heartfelt Note For Mohsin Khan-Shivangi Joshi, Rupali Ganguly Drops Comment

Shivangi opened up about leaving the show and said that she will be grateful for the ‘bondless love and affection’ she has received while playing Naira and Sirat. She was quoted as saying by Pinkvilla, “I will forever be grateful for the boundless love & affection I have received while playing Naira and Sirat (especially Naira) in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. To Rajan Shahi Sir, To Star Plus, to the Show, to my Co-Stars, and the incredible people who make it, thank you for giving me the finest memories & moments I could have ever asked for. Without all of you, I wouldn’t be the person I am today. It’s rare to get a chance to be a part of something that’s beautiful, historic, and incredible. And finally to our well-wishers, thank you for falling in love with Naira & Sirat and supporting our journey till the end. I’ll miss this more than anything.” Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: THIS Is What Mohsin Khan Aka Kartik Has To Say On Leaving Show | Check Here

Mohsin, too, expressed how emotional the last few days have been for him. He told ETimes, “eh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been a very good experience, and as they say, all good things come to an end. This show holds a special place in my heart. Of late, these days have been an emotional roller-coaster ride for me as I am very much attached to my on-screen character ‘Kartik’. I will miss essaying the role and also miss hanging out with my team on a daily basis.” Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kye Kehlata Hai BIG Twist Revealed: Sirat Stays Alive While Kartik-Naira Meet in Heaven

The show premiered in 2009, starring Hina Khan and Karan Mehra. Later, Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan were introduced as leads. Meanwhile, there has been speculation over Harshad Chopra being approached to play the lead in Rajan Shahi’s show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, after Mohsin and Shivangi’s exit. However, there has been no confirmation on the same.