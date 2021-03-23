Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: The longest-running TV show of star plus, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai starring Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan, is facing a lot of twists and turns lately. The role of Sirat which is currently being played by Shivangi is getting all the attention of the audience. While Kartik and Sirat are yet to begin a relationship, seems like the audience is in for a major twist and a new cast member is soon going to enter the show. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler Alert: Sirat Gets Flashback of Naira's Memories, Is Sirat Only Naira?

A grand entry for Sirat's love interest has been planned by the makers and the person who's going to enter is none other than popular telly actor Karan Kundra. According to the latest reports published in TellyChakkar.com, the role of the new man in Sirat's life is going to be meaty and quite important and hence the makers were busy searching for the perfect actor to portray the role.

Actor Karan Kundra is one of the most popular names on Hindi television. He has been entertaining the audience for a long time now. The actor has worked in various MTV reality shows and also on multiple OTT platforms. Karan was last seen in ALTBalaji's Dil Hi Toh Hai Season 3. He was also in news for the reports of his breakup with Anusha Dandekar. The two have been dating each other for a long time, and also landed up hosting MTV Love School. However, things didn't turn out well and it was revealed that the two went their separate ways last year.

Meanwhile, the fans of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are in for a major surprise with Karan’s entry into the show. The show is produced by Rajan Shahi’s production house Directors’ Kut, and it airs on Star Plus.

— Written by Aditi Adhikari