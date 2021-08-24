Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Fans are upset over the reports of Mohsin Khan leaving Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai soon. Rumours have been rife about the actor quitting the show by mid-September, while Shivangi Joshi, who plays the role of Naira and Sirat, will continue to be a part of the show. However, fans are now requesting Shivangi to quit the show with Mohsin.Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Massive Update: Mohsin Khan's Exit to Welcome Another Big Leap in Story, Read on

As the reports went viral, Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi’s fans took to Twitter to create a new trend, requesting the latter to walk out with Mohsin once his track is over in the story. It is being said that the makers have planned another generation leap in the story and an older character is not something that Mohsin wants to explore at this stage in his career. A source close to the development also told Times of India that there’s no bad blood between the actor and the show’s producer Rajan Shahi and he, in fact, considering Shahi his mentor. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Kartik Aka Mohsin Khan To Quit Show? This Is What We Know

Upset fans flocked to social media to express their disappointment with the news. One user wrote, “Mohsin & Shivangi these two are the only reason that we connected with the show since 5 years We can’t support the show if none of them are part of it. You guys started this journey together so its should be ended together as well.

@momo_mohsin @shivangijoshi10 PLEASE IT’S A REQUEST (sic)”. Another user said, “We all know what Naira means to you but you accepted Sirat role just because you wanted to explore new things in the show with Mohsin but what happens now how can you continue this journey without him

@shivangijoshi10 SHIVANGI QUIT YRKKH WITH MOHSIN

#NoShivinNoYRKKH (sic)”. Check out a few tweets here: Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler Alert: Kartik Searches For Sirat, Will His Dalhousie Visit Mark a New Beginning?

Mohsin & Shivangi these two are the only reason that we connected with show since 5 years We can’t support the show if none of them are part of it.

You guys started this journey together so its should be ended together as well. @momo_mohsin @shivangijoshi10 PLEASE IT’S A REQUEST pic.twitter.com/RdSV6OREBN — TEAM-KAIRA (@TEAM_KAIRA_) August 23, 2021

HOWW I AM SUPPOSED TO BE OKAY AFTERR THIS? IS THIS WHAT WE ACTUALLY DESERVED? IS THIS WHAT OUR KAIRA DESERVED? NOO!! THEY DESERVED BETTER EVEN YOU KNOW THAT! PLEASE LEAVE THIS SHOW :(( @shivangijoshi10 SHIVANGI QUIT YRKKH WITH MOHSIN #NoShivinNoYRKKH pic.twitter.com/VwpTB2FNm9 — Areeba17 (@shivinxaddicted) August 24, 2021

The journey that started together 5 years back, please end it together. Mohsin and Shivangi made Kaira iconic. It’s nothing without either of you! SHIVANGI QUIT YRKKH WITH MOHSIN #NoShivinNoYrkkh pic.twitter.com/oYfmyQQvoD — Ju (@jualam_1) August 24, 2021

We all know what Naira means to you but you accepted Sirat role just because you wanted to explore new things in the show with Mohsin but what happens now how can you continue this journey without him @shivangijoshi10 SHIVANGI QUIT YRKKH WITH MOHSIN #NoShivinNoYRKKH — TEAM-KAIRA (@TEAM_KAIRA_) August 24, 2021

You both had begun a beautiful journey so just end it together even!! All I want to say is u gave all ur heart and time to the show, now it’s better to leave this and explore something new pls SHIVANGI QUIT YRKKH WITH MOHSIN #NoShivinNoYRKKH pic.twitter.com/xrK9nuOUWA — Gehnant (@gehnant) August 24, 2021

We fans are so used to watching you both together on yrkkh. So leave together, just as you grew together!💗@shivangijoshi10

SHIVANGI QUIT YRKKH WITH MOHSIN #NoShivinNoYRKKH pic.twitter.com/rsxOMMMvEP — Riya (@Riya_2110) August 24, 2021

I want them to be remembered as the most iconic jodi of ITV because that’s what they are. Started it together, let’s end it together SHIVANGI QUIT YRKKH WITH MOHSIN #NoShivinNoYRKKH pic.twitter.com/4Yqa9TNjO9 — kya hai? (@nonab98) August 24, 2021

I was not ready for that cliff scene today! Our #Kaira is gone forever now!It hurts 💔 Kaira will always have a special place in my heart! The first ever couple I shipped 🥺 They really deserved a happy ending! @momo_mohsin @shivangijoshi10 thankyou for giving us “Kaira”#Yrkkh — Areeba17 (@shivinxaddicted) August 24, 2021

Mohsin and Shivangi have become one of the most loved pairs on Indian television. Their chemistry as Kartik and Naira wons the hearts of millions and even when the show took a leap earlier this year and the character of Naira was replaced by Sirat, the fans seemed excited because at least Shivangi wasn’t gone and he and Mohsin still had some chemistry in the show.

What are your thoughts on Mohsin leaving Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai?