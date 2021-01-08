Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is undergoing a major twist in its storyline. The makers have decided to end the character-line of Naira, who’s most loved by the fans. While both the makers and the actors have confirmed that Naira will have to die in the story and there’s a new beginning for the show’s other characters, there’s something that the audience should know before getting worried. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Shivangi Joshi Breaks Silence on Rumours of Quitting The Show With Naira's Death

The fans of Naira and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai seem to be in for a great surprise. As opposed to the widely spread rumour, Naira is not dying in the show. The character might take a leap or get a new identity, like how it has happened in many daily soaps earlier. As revealed by tellychakkar, after falling off the cliff, Naira will go into a coma and not die. The entertainment portal released a spoiler alert of the show and mentioned that Naira leaves the plot because she slips into a coma, thereby, putting the fate of Kaira (Kartik and Naira) in a fix.

The audience has been worried about what the makers have in store for them ever since the promo showed Naira falling off the cliff. It so happens that when she falls down, she's saved by strangers who rush her to the hospital while she slips into a coma. As a few men go searching for her, they spot the divine charms that were in Naira's hands while she was falling off the cliff.

While it will be a relief for the audience to see that Naira is still safe, there’s still some time to figure out what the future holds for Naira and Kartik. Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai!