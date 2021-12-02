Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler Alert: In the popular show, Akshara likes Abhimanyu. Even though she has not said this explicitly, but her care for Abhimanyu says it all. In the upcoming episode, we will see Akshara standing up for Abhimanyu, even if it means going against her family’s wishes.Also Read - TRP Report Week 46: Anupamaa Reigns Again, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Witnesses Minor Increase | Full List

Recently, we saw how Ruby, who is the health minister's daughter, has filed a molestation case against Abhimanyu. This has left the Birla family worried since it can create huge trouble for Abhimanyu.

Meanwhile, we will see that Akshara reaches her home and wants to inform her family that she was at the Birla hospital for Abhimanyu's birthday. However, However, there was no one at home which left Akshara worried because she knows that if she doesn't tell them now, Aarohi can create a big fuss about it later.

Once the family returns and Akshara is about to tell them the truth, Aarohi interrupts her and informs everyone that a molestation case has been filed against Abhimanyu. While Manish starts to blame Abhimanyu, Akshara takes a stand for Abhimanyu and tells everyone that she was also there in the cabin and she has seen the entire thing. Akshara then tells them the truth that Abhimanyu’s mother stopped her from leaving the city and she helped them in throwing a surprise birthday party for Abhimanyu. But Manish asks her to not get into the middle of the case.

On the other hand, in the Birla house, Neel realises that Akshara was there in the room when Ruby had come and she can be a proof. But Abhimanyu stops him from telling her name. Manjari realises he is hiding something and questions him if Akshara was there when Ruby came to Abhimanyu’s cabin. Following this, Akshara vows to help Abhimanyu in getting a clean chit.

What will happen next? Will Akshara come to rescue Abhimanyu?