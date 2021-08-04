Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler Alert: In the upcoming episode of the Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan starrer show, we will see how Kartik returns to India in search of Sirat.Also Read - No Band, Baaja & Baarat: Dhar City Magistrate & Army Major Set Example, Get Married in Just Rs 500

Recently, we saw how following a leap of six months, both Kartik and Sirat are living in their separate worlds. While Sirat, who is now called Simran lives in Dalhousie, Kartik lives on and off in London.

In the upcoming episode, we will see how Kartik suddenly plans to come back to India and gives a pleasant surprise to the Goenkas. Kairav welcomes him with a beautiful painting. Moreover, Kartik tells everyone that he needs to go out for some work. However, his parents were quick to understand that he wants to go and look for Sirat. While Goenkas are a little reluctant and believe that Kartik must not go out looking for Sirat, Kairav tells Kartik that they must find out where Sirat is and must be there for her.

While Kartik is looking for Sirat, he fails to get any information from the police station as well about Sirat. However, just when disappointed Kartik was about to leave the police station, the police officer gets a call which mentioned Simran, the girl who was arrested in the Ranveer Chauhan murder case. The phone call further mentioned that Sirat now lives in Dalhousie. Kartik overhears this and decides to visit Dalhousie.

What will happen next? Will Kartik find Sirat? Will Kartik and Sirat finally reunite?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai stars Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan, Swati Chitnis, Sachin Tyagi, Niyati Joshi, Harsha Kandeparkar, Ali Hassan, Shilpa Raizada, Niyati Joshi. This show is produced by Rajan Shahi.