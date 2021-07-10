Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler Alert: In the Star Plus show we have recently seen how Narendranath is keen on proving to Ranveer that Sirat has feelings for Kartik and that she will definitely cheat on Ranveer. This comes despite Sirat’s assurance that she will always remain loyal to Ranveer. While Narendranath is planning his evil plans against Sirat, Kartik is set to expose the same in the upcoming episode.Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler Alert: Sirat Distances Herself From Kartik, But Narendranath Has Some Other Evil Plan?

In the upcoming episode, we will see that Kartik got hold of the photographer, hired by Narendranath, who confessed everything to him. Meanwhile, Ranveer gets scared on seeing blood coming out of his mouth. He calls up the doctor and informs him about the same, who further asks him to get tested. Ranveer decides to hide his sickness from Sirat unless things are clear. When Sirat spots blood on Ranveer’s mouth, he convinces her that it’s not what it looks like. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler Alert: Ranveer Blindfolds Sirat And Brings Her To Kartik's Home, But Why?

Meanwhile, Kartik confronts Narendranath and tells him that he knows about his dirty plan. However, determined Narendranath tells Kartik that he will take revenge from Sirat. Kartik asks him to leave. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Big Twist: Narendranath Threatens Sirat But Ranveer Gets To Know The Truth?

In the upcoming episode, we will also see that Ranveer tells Sirat that if something happens to him, she should get married again.

How will Sirat react to this? Will she get to know about Ranveer’s sickness? Will Kartik expose Narendranath’s evil plan to Ranveer?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai stars Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan, Swati Chitnis, Sachin Tyagi, Niyati Joshi, Harsha Kandeparkar, Ali Hassan, Shilpa Raizada, Niyati Joshi, and Karan Kundrra.