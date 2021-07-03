Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler Alert: In the Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we have so far seen how Sirat decided to save her marriage with Ranveer and cuts off all ties with Kartik. She has also assured Narendranath that she will not cheat and will not break Ranveer’s heart. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Big Twist: Narendranath Threatens Sirat But Ranveer Gets To Know The Truth?

In the upcoming episode, the Goenkas will prepare for Manish and Swarna’s anniversary. However, Swarna feels they should not organise a grand anniversary celebration because their son might feel lonely. Manish convinces Swarna and assures her that they will do whatever they can to make Kartik happy. Also Read - Hina Khan Auditioned For Indian Idol Before Her Debut In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai? Here's What You Must Know

Kartik sees Naira yet again and talks to her about Sirat, and Naira tells him to not worry about anything and that soon Sirat will understand his concern towards her. Also Read - Boycott Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein Trends as People Call it Regressive And Cringeworthy: 'Sending Wrong Message To Society'

Goenkas also invite Sirat, Ranveer and their family as well for the functions. However, Sirat refuses to attend the function and even after Ranveer asked her the reason, she said nothing. Sirat had earlier decided to cut off all ties with Kartik. Ranveer also asks Sirat about the change in her attitude especially towards his father, but she was left with no answer.

However, to everyone’s surprise, Ranveer blindfolds Sirat and brings him to Kartik’s home. What will happen next? Does he know the truth?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai features Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan, Swati Chitnis, Sachin Tyagi, Niyati Joshi, Harsha Kandeparkar, Ali Hassan, Shilpa Raizada, Niyati Joshi, and Karan Kundrra.

Follow this space for more updates related to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.