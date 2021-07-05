Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler Alert: Sirat in Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has decided to focus on her husband Ranveer and his family and to maintain distance with Kartik. Despite everything, Narendranath continues to doubt her and decides to plan something rigid so that Sirat does not cheat Ranveer. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler Alert: Ranveer Blindfolds Sirat And Brings Her To Kartik's Home, But Why?

In the upcoming episode, we will see that Narendranth is planning something and is probably collecting proof against Sirat in order to prove to Ranveer that Sirat is cheating on him. Not just this, but Narendranath is also keeping a tab on her phone calls. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Big Twist: Narendranath Threatens Sirat But Ranveer Gets To Know The Truth?

Meanwhile, Kairav speaks to Sirat and tells her that he misses her a lot. He then gives the phone to Kartik, but Sirat ignores him and rather asks Ranveer to talk to Kartik. Moreover, Manish asks Kartik to talk to Sirat about the boxing team and help Kairav. Kartik calls up Sirat but couldn’t talk to her because of the disturbance in the house. Also Read - Hina Khan Auditioned For Indian Idol Before Her Debut In Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai? Here's What You Must Know

While Goenkas are also planning for Manish and Swarna’s anniversary, they invite Sirat and Ranveer as well, but Sirat refused to attend the function. In the upcoming episode, we will see that Ranveer brings Sirat to the Goenkas villa and leaves her and Kartik surprised.

What will happen next? Does Ranveer know about Sirat and Kartik?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai stars Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan, Swati Chitnis, Sachin Tyagi, Niyati Joshi, Harsha Kandeparkar, Ali Hassan, Shilpa Raizada, Niyati Joshi, and Karan Kundrra.

Follow this space for more updates related to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.