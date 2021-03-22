In the upcoming episode of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the makers will shift focus from Sirat and Kartik’s romance to the connection between Sirat and Naira. Sirat gets into a dilemma because she has flashbacks of Kartik and her memories but in reality, those are the memories of Naira’s moments she spent with Kartik. Apparently, Sirat thinks that she is getting Naira’s memories because Kartik burst at her for trying to become Naira and Kairav’s mother. She wonders that the flashback is because she is overthinking. She then starts to question her resemblance with Naira. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Major Twist: Kartik To Marry Rhea For Sirat? | Spoiler Ahead



Meanwhile, Kartik and Sirat become good friends and he even gets Sirat admitted to the boxing academy. On the other hand, Rhea is playing her games to be in the good books of the family. However, Gayu knows about Sirat’s intentions of trapping Kartik and marrying him. She deliberately infuriates Gayu and hurts herself and puts all blame on Gayu. Gayu then leaves the house with Kairav and Vansh but Kartik follows him and stops him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KairaXShivin Fanpage 🐸❤️🦁 (@yrkkh_fanmily)



In anger, he drives his car rashly and Sirat comes before Gayu’s car. She gets hit by the car and gets an injury on her head that brings flashes from her past with Kartik.

Does this mean that Sirat is Naira?