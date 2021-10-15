Mumbai: Mohsin Khan, who won hearts with his role as Kartik Goenka in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has finally quit the popular show. The actor was part of the show since 2016 and was widely loved by the audience. Now that the actor has quit the show, he opened up about the same and expressed gratitude towards fans and the makers of the show. In a recent interview, Mohsin Khan mentioned that Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai holds a special place in his heart. Mohsin further revealed what he will miss the most from the sets of the show.Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kye Kehlata Hai BIG Twist Revealed: Sirat Stays Alive While Kartik-Naira Meet in Heaven

“Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been a very good experience and as they say all good things come to an end. This show holds a special place in my heart. Of late, these days have been an emotional roller-coaster ride for me as I am very much attached to my on-screen character ‘Kartik’. I will miss essaying the role and also miss hanging out with my team on a daily basis,” Mohsin Khan told ETimes. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Harshad Chopda To Play Lead After Mohsin Khan Quits Show? Check Here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohsin Khan (@khan_mohsinkhan)

Also Read - Karan Mehra Vs Nisha Rawal: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Fame Gets Anticipatory Bail In Domestic Violence Case

Mohsin Khan also thanked producer Rajan Shah and said, “The cast has turned into my family and I wish each one of them the best. I am thankful to Star Plus, Rajan Shahi Sir, and especially our audience for loving us so much. I will cherish all these moments for life. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and viewers, thank you for all the memories. Heartiest Gratitude.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohsin Khan (@khan_mohsinkhan)

Meanwhile, if reports are to be believed, Harshad Chopda is likely to join Rajan Shahi’s show after Mohsin’s exit. Reportedly, Harshad Chopda has been approached by the makers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai for the lead actor in the show. However, there is no official confirmation so far. Apart from Mohsin Khan, Shivangi Joshi aka Naira has also quit the show.