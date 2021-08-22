Mumbai: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the longest-running and extremely popular shows on Indian television. Over the years, the show’s characters have become household names. Kartik and Sirat aka Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi’s chemistry is widely loved by the audience. However, if reports are to be believed, Mohsin Khan is quitting the show.Also Read - Hina Khan-Rocky Jaiswal Marriage Plans: 'Mentally, we Are There,' Says The Producer

Yes, this may disappoint Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Mohsin Khan’s fans, but reportedly, Mohsin Khan who essays the role of Kartik Goenka in the show is planning to quit the show soon. As per a report in The Times of India, Mohsin is planning for a short break. The report cited a source claiming, “Mohsin is planning to move on. Since the show is going in for a generation leap, he wouldn’t want to play an older character. So he decided to take a short break. Along with television, he would now want to try out different mediums like OTT and movies.” Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler Alert: Kartik Searches For Sirat, Will His Dalhousie Visit Mark a New Beginning?

The source also spoke about Mohsin Khan and producer Rajan Shahi’s bond and added, “It’s all amicable between him and the production house. Mohsin has always considered producer Rajan Shahi his mentor and guide and he too has spoken highly about Mohsin in his interviews.” Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Major Twist: Ranveer-Sirat Die In Car Blast, Kartik Breaks Down At Their Demise

Mohsin Khan has been a part of the show for the last five-and-a-half years.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been running successfully since 2009. The show also features Shivangi Joshi as Sirat, Swati Chitnis as Kartik’s dadi, Sachin Tyagi as Manish Goenka, Niyati Joshi as Kartik’s mother, Ali Hassan, and Shilpa Raizada. Recently, Karan Kundrra also quit the show.

If Mohsin leaves the show, it will be interesting to see what happens next with Sirat.