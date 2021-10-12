Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai big twist revealed: Seems like it’s finally the time to build new relationships in your favourite TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The lovable Jodi of Kartik and Naira is finally going to reunite in heaven, at least that’s what the latest promo of the show hints at. Many reports had suggested earlier that not just Mohsin Khan, who plays the role of Kartik, but Shivangi Joshi, who’s both Sirat and Naira in the show, is also leaving. However, with the latest promo, it seems a sort of given that Shivangi would stay back while Mohsin has already wrapped up his part before quitting Yeh Rishta.Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Harshad Chopda To Play Lead After Mohsin Khan Quits Show? Check Here

The viewers should notice how Kartik goes up in heaven and lights the ‘pyaar ka diya‘ with Naira, and not Sirat. This means that everyone’s favourite ‘Kaira’ sees each other in heaven while Sirat is still alive. The promo also shows two young girls picking up that Diya and protecting it against all odds as the makers promise “Nai pidhi ke saath, naye rishton ka safar.” Also Read - Karan Mehra Vs Nisha Rawal: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Fame Gets Anticipatory Bail In Domestic Violence Case

View this post on Instagram A post shared by StarPlus (@starplus)

Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Fame Mohsin Khan NOT To Enter Salman Khan's Show On October 2

It would be interesting to see how Shivangi Joshi takes a backseat and let the new girls shine with their love stories in Star Plus’ popular show. While actor Pranali Rathod has already confirmed doing the show, the speculations are on regarding the second actor who would play one of the characters between Aaroshi and Akshara. Various reports also suggest that the makers have reached out to Harshad Chopra to play the male lead in the new love story. Watch out this space for all the latest updates on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai!