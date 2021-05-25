Mumbai: Actor Yuvika Chaudhary has found herself in a soup for using a casteist slur ‘bhangi’ in a video that she posted on YouTube. Twitter started trending #ArrestYuvikaChaudhary. On Tuesday, Yuvika has issued a statement on her Twitter apologising for using the word in her latest vlog. “Hi guys I didn’t know the meaning about that word wt I used in my last vlog I didn’t mean to hurt anyone and I can never do that to hurt someone I apologise to each n every one I hope you understand love you all”, Yuvika wrote in her tweet. Also Read - Valentine's Day Special: Prince Narula-Yuvika Chaudhary And What Happened After Bigg Boss

Where and when did Yuvika Chaudhary say?

In her YouTube vlog, that has surfaced on Twitter, Yuvika Chaudhary is seen talking about her appearance in her conversation with Prince Narula. She said, “Why do I always dress like a bhangi when I am shooting vlogs?” The video also shows Yuvika’s husband and actor Prince Narula in the midst of a grooming session, where she cribs on her looks. For the uninitiated, the term used by Yuvika Chaudhary, was coined by upper castes in the 19th century to denote members of a Dalit caste employed in sanitation and manual scavenging.

#ArrestYuvikaChaudhary Trends On Twitter

In no time, netizens started trending #ArrestYuvikaChaudhary with more than 18,000 tweets. One of the users wrote, “She is another of #Casteist_Termites. Pest control has become necessary. #ArrestYuvikaChoudhary”. Another one wrote: “Yuvika Chaudhary committed an offence under section 153A of IPC which is a cognizable & non-bailable offence & for which she must be arrested. #ArrestYuvikaChoudhary”.

“Sir, An actress, Yuvika Chaudhary, has used derogatory caste reference insulting the whole community publicly via @YouTube video. This is punishable under SC-ST Act, IPC Inter Alia. Please register a suo moto FIR. #ArrestYuvikaChoudhary”, wrote the third user.

A few days ago, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Munmun Dutta was slammed for using the same word. Munmun Dutta shared a video where she is seen interacting with her fans. Talking about her make-up, she says, “Lip tint ko halka sa blush ki tarah laga liya hai because main YouTube pe aane wali hoon aur main achha dikhn chahti hoon. Bh***i ki tarah nahi dikhna chahti hoon.”